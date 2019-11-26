S K Gupta appointed ACS of Agriculture dept

In a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre, the West Bengal government on Tuesday appointed Sunil Kumar Gupta as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Agriculture department, a notification said. Gupta who was the ACS of the Power department was also given additional charge of the Agricultural Marketing department, it said.

S Suresh Kumar, ACS of the Labour department will hold additional charge of the Power department. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, who was secretary of the Agricultural Marketing department with additional charge of the Agriculture department will be the new secretary of the Fishery department.

Rajeev Kumar, the Additional Director General of Administrative Training Institute (ATI) will be the new secretary of the non-conventional and renewable energy sources department, the notification added..

