International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to prioritise UK trade deal post-Brexit -Financial Times

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 03:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 03:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to prioritise UK trade deal post-Brexit -Financial Times
Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told EU politicians he will make Britain's new trade deal with the EU a priority after Brexit, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/93bc9ae2-108b-11ea-a7e6-62bf4f9e548a, citing people briefed on a closed-door meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

In the meeting, while addressing members of the European Parliament, Barnier said the 11 months from Britain's planned EU exit on Jan. 31 until the end of its transition period would normally not be enough to negotiate a trade agreement, the newspaper reported. But he added that Brussels will strive to have a deal in place for the end of 2020, according to the report.

Barnier also said issues beyond the scope of the trade pact, such as concluding an agreement on road freight and aircraft takeoff and landing rights, could take longer, with the option for Brussels to take contingency measures to prevent economic disruption if talks were to continue past the end of 2020, the report said. Barnier said cooperation with the UK on security and defence was also a top priority for the EU in the talks, according to the FT.

Barnier's reported remarks follow his comments earlier this month when he said negotiations on a future trading relationship with Britain would be "difficult and demanding," as the bloc "will not tolerate unfair competitive advantage".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Data firm broke Canadian privacy laws with involvement in Brexit, U.S. campaigns -probe

Canadian data firm AggregateIQ broke privacy laws with some of the work it did for a leading pro-Brexit group in Britain and a number of U.S. political campaigns, according to a report of an official probe released on Tuesday. Daniel Therri...

UPDATE 7-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends, backlogs could nag shippers

Canadas longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co reached a tentative agreement with workers, but shippers warned it could take weeks before service bounces back to normal. Industry groups celebrat...

UPDATE 1-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to prioritise UK trade deal post-Brexit -Financial Times

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told EU politicians he will make Britains new trade deal with the EU a priority after Brexit, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent93bc9ae2-108b-11ea-a7e6-62bf4f9e548a...

INSIGHT-Feuding Korean firms risk disrupting electric car battery supplies

In 2018, South Koreas SK Innovation beat its larger, local rival LG Chem to a multibillion dollar deal to supply German carmaker Volkswagen with electric vehicle batteries in the United States. With great fanfare, SK Innovation SKI broke gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019