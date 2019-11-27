International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha Assembly session begins; Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar take oath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 08:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 08:41 IST
Maha Assembly session begins; Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar take oath
Image Credit: Twitter (@SunilPDeshmukh)

A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly commenced here on Wednesday to administer the oath to the newly-elected members. NCP MP Supriya Sule greeted party MLAs Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar at Vidhan Bhawan entrance before the commencement of the session.

"This day comes with a big responsibility," she told reporters. In the House, pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambar announced Babanrao Pachpute, Vijaykumar Gavit and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil as the presiding officers for administering the oath of the members.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Congress leaders and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj and former speakers Dilip Walse Patil (NCP) and Haribhau Bagade (BJP) were among the members to take oath early. Presiding officers Pachpute and Gavit were the first to take oath followed by caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar was greeted with thumping of desks from NCP members when he went to the podium to take an oath. Newly-elected Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray was congratulated by members cutting across party lines.

The 29-year-old son of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray went up to all senior members to greet them. Kolambkar was appointed as the pro-tem speaker by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday evening.

The newly-elected members could not take oath earlier even one month after the results of the Assembly polls were announced due to dramatic political developments in the state. The state remained under President's rule for 13 days between November 12 and 23 after no political party was able to form a government.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Koshyari to appoint a pro tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself by 5 pm. The BJP-led government, which was formed with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon after Pawar stepped down as deputy chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, on Monday submitted a letter claiming support of 162 MLAs to the governor. The NCP has announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

He will be sworn in CM on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds traditional Dussehra rally each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 7 held for making duplicate packaging material

Seven people were arrested after police busted a unit manufacturing duplicate goods packaging material here, an officer said on Wednesday.More than 10,000 bags of branded products were seized from the premises in the raid conducted on Tuesd...

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019