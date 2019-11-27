International Development News
Don't be surprised if Shiv Sena comes to power even in Delhi, says Sanjay Raut

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, party leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that one shouldn't get surprised if his party comes to power in Delhi too.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 11:40 IST
Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, party leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that one shouldn't get surprised if his party comes to power in Delhi too. "I am saying this from the first day that we will form the government. I have said that our 'Suryaan' will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. But they everyone was laughing at us. But now our 'Suryayaan' has landed safely (Maine kaha tha,'hamara surya yaan mantrale ke chhate manjil par safely land karega',tab sab hass rahe the. Lekin hamare surya yaan ka safe landing hogaya)", Raut said.

"People shouldn't be surprised if "Suryayaan' Sena lands up in Delhi (Aane wale samay mein agar ye surya yaan Delhi mein bhi utre toh aapko aashcharya nahi hoga)," he said. He said while referring 'Suryayaan' as a leader from his party.

Responding to a question on Ajit Pawar, Raut said: "The Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow. The role of Ajit Pawar is clear. When he took oath on Saturday as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I said that he will return. I have also said that one would have to take 100 years to understand." Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Later, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

