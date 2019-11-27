International Development News
BJP shouldn't have sought support from Ajit Pawar: Eknath Khadse

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said that BJP should not have taken the support from NCP's Ajit Pawar.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 27-11-2019 13:43 IST
  Created: 27-11-2019 13:43 IST
BJP leader Eknath Khadse speaks to media in Mumbai on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said that BJP should not have taken the support from NCP's Ajit Pawar. Speaking to media, Khadse said, "My personal opinion is that BJP should not have taken the support of Ajit Dada Pawar. He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations, so we should not have allied with him."

"One should have not taken his support," he added. Yesterday, Fadnavis resigned in the afternoon as Maharashtra Chief Minister merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

