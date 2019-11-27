International Development News
Development News Edition

RJD MLA reaches Bihar Assembly wearing garland of onions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:05 IST
RJD MLA reaches Bihar Assembly wearing garland of onions

An MLA of the opposition RJD in Bihar turned up at the Assembly wearing a garland of onions on Wednesday, in an obvious gesture aimed at highlighting the spiralling prices of the vegetable. Shutterbugs present at the sprawling Vidhan Sabha premises furiously clicked away, as Raja Pakar MLA Shiv Chandra Ram arrived with onion bulbs adorning his neck.

"The growing prices will deprive the people of their staple food. Onions, which used to come for less than Rs 50 a kilo, are now coming at no less than Rs 80 per kilo. In fact, I had to purchase these (pointing towards his midriff) for Rs 100 per kg," Ram claimed. He also attacked the Nitish Kumar government in the state for his "empty promises" of setting up stalls where the staple vegetable would be available for a price as low as Rs 35 per kg.

"I am yet to see any such stall. I am going inside the House wearing this mala (garland) as I want the honorable chief minister to behold this sight. I hope that it would compel him to take some serious action. It is my demand that the government provide onions to the poor for Rs 10 per kg," Ram told reporters before walking inside the premises. It was not clear as to whether the legislator got an opportunity to present himself, as desired, before the Chief Minister who had not arrived in the House during the pre-lunch session..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country.

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country...

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to bring Assange home

Sydney, Nov 27 AFP Australias prime minister has told former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson that Canberra will not intervene to bring her friend, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, back home to prevent his extradition to the United States. Th...

Getting precise Hindi translation for technical papers proving difficult for UPSC: Govt

The Union Public Service Commission UPSC is facing constraints in getting precise Hindi translation of question papers, especially in technical papers like engineering and medical sciences, the government said on Wednesday, citing a report....

China slams 'selfish' US Middle East policies

China on Wednesday denounced US policies in the Middle East as selfish, as it blamed Washington for destabilizing the fraught region where Beijing has stepped up investment in recent years. While US President Donald Trump has decided to abr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019