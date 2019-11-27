Nearly 1,000 foreigners in 6 detention centres in Assam: Nityanand Rai in RS

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that nearly 1,000 foreigners are lodged in six detention centres in Assam out of which 28 died between 2016 and 2019. In reply to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Rai said, "As on November 22, 2019, 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam. Twenty eight people died in detention centres and hospitals between 2016 and October 13, 2019."

Rai said that the people in detention centres have been provided with food, clothes, newspapers, sports and medical facilities. "Indoor hospital facilities with medical staff are available in every detention centre where health checkups are regularly done. In the cases of emergency, they are sent to a nearby civil hospital." (ANI)

