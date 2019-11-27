Siddaramaiah living in cocoon of his own, BJP will secure majority in Karnataka: Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is living in a cocoon of his own and BJP will secure a majority in the state after the by-polls. "Siddaramaiah Ji is living in a cocoon of his own. After the results of bye-elections come next month, Congress will come to know that they will have to continue to sit in the opposition in the state," Surya told ANI.

"The Yediyurappa government in Karnataka is very strong and BJP will win 12 out of the 15 seats that are going to by-polls on December 5," he added. Siddaramaiah had said that Karnataka will witness mid-term polls as BJP does not have a majority on its own and the Yediyurappa government will fall.

"BJP is spending crores of rupees, we can't compete with that. They are also seeking votes on religious and caste lines. Chief Minister Yediyurappa is openly asking Lingayats to vote for him. All this is a violation of the model code of conduct," Siddaramaiah said. The bye-elections for 15 out of 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The poll body has withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

