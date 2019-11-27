International Development News
Development News Edition

Decision to repeal Article 370 will lead to economic integration of J-K: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh that were possibly held back for over 70 years will lead the economic integration post abrogation Article 370.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:17 IST
Decision to repeal Article 370 will lead to economic integration of J-K: Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh that were possibly held back for over 70 years will lead the economic integration post abrogation Article 370. "It is the initial beginning of the change that we want to see in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh that possibly were held back for over 70 years because we could not engage decisions that were necessary for the unity, integrity and prosperity of the region," Goyal said while speaking at a conclave on 'Kashmironomics' in New Delhi.

"The people of Jammu & Kashmir have remained deprived for too long. This political integration will certainly lead to the economic integration of J&K and that requires a collective effort," he said. In August this year, the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Parliament also passed a bill to bifurcate the region into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Union Minister said that the government's decision to procure apples is a step towards economic prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir. He said that the government's decision is an important step to bring back the people of Jammu and Kashmir and make the region an integral part of India is going to usher a new trajectory of growth for the people of the region.

"The world knows, the beauty that Jammu & Kashmir has to offer can make tourism one of the biggest revenue earners for the local people of the region," Goyal said. "It is a time where food processing, tourism & different products can bring sustainable development to Jammu & Kashmir which can bring long term and balanced development to various parts of the region, reaching the interiors," the Union Minister said.

He said that it is a matter of pride that Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday for the first time. "It was also a great tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who worked for the integration of J&K," Goyal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Study looks at biological enzymes as a source of hydrogen fuel

A new research at the University of Illinois and the University of California has made chemists one step closer to recreating natures most efficient machinery for generating hydrogen gas. This new development may help clear the path for the...

Cricket-Root has full support of England players, says Stokes

Englands Ben Stokes described the test sides captaincy as one of the most criticized roles and said the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening test. England was beaten by an innings and 65 ru...

UPDATE 1-Iran says hundreds of banks were torched in "vast" unrest plot

Irans top leader on Wednesday denounced an outbreak of deadly unrest as a very dangerous conspiracy as authorities reported about 731 banks and 140 government sites had been torched in the disturbances. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

Thailands government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019