International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson in talks to give US access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:57 IST
UK's Johnson in talks to give US access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks. Johnson has denied ever raising the sale of Britain's National Health Service in such talks.

Corbyn, who has argued that Johnson's Conservatives will allow the United States to increase drug prices as part of a post-Brexit trade deal, said he had 451 pages of unredacted documents on talks between the two countries. "Perhaps he (Johnson) would like to explain why these documents confirm the U.S. is demanding the NHS is on the table in the trade talks," he told a news conference.

"These uncensored documents leave Boris Johnson's denials in absolute tatters."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Two powerful storms thrash U.S. as millions head to Thanksgiving celebrations

Two major winter storms thrashing the western two-thirds of the United States on Wednesday appear set to disrupt the travel plans of millions of Americans headed to Thanksgiving Day destinations on jam-packed highways and airplanes. The fir...

Cong slams govt over economy, says rural India 'driven into hole'

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying it is time for the Modi dispensation to wake up,&#160;take note of real statistics and act to fix the problem. Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda allege...

Give us 5-acre mosque plot if Sunni board rejects SC offer: Shia Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court said should be allotted for building a mosque, if the the Shia board rejects the offer. But the board ...

Odisha legislators allege industries not hiring locals

Members of Odisha Assembly cutting across party lines on Wednesday alleged that the industries operating in the state were not hiring local youths. The issue cropped up during the Zero Hour of the Assembly, when members of the ruling BJD a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019