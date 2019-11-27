International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Two Guinea-Bissau ex-premiers through to presidential runoff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bissau
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Two Guinea-Bissau ex-premiers through to presidential runoff
Image Credit: Flickr

Two former Guinea-Bissau prime ministers advanced on Wednesday to next month's presidential run-off, the electoral commission said, with incumbent Jose Mario Vaz finishing a distant fourth after a tenure marked by infighting and corruption scandals.

Domingos Simoes Pereira finished first with 40% and Umaro Cissoko Embalo came second with 28% in the Nov. 24 first-round poll, commission president Jose Pedro Sambu told reporters. They will face off in a second-round on Dec. 29.

Vaz, who has governed the tiny West African country since 2014, only received 12% of the vote. He has regularly feuded with the majority party in parliament and cycled through seven different prime ministers.

Critics say Vaz, 61, failed to control corruption or stem the flow of drugs through the cashew-producing country on their way from South America to Europe. Pereira, 56, was Vaz's first prime minister before being sacked in 2015. He campaigned as a modernizer whose promise to bolster health and education made him popular with younger voters in Bissau.

Embalo, 47, also served as prime minister under Vaz from 2016-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-French farmers clog highways to protest at "agri-bashing"

French farmers angered by government policies that they say threaten their livelihoods drove convoys of tractors into Paris on Wednesday, obstructing commuter traffic and adding to the social unrest facing President Emmanuel Macron.Up to a ...

Security of Gandhi family not withdrawn but only changed: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said security of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka has not been withdrawn but changed to Z-plus with ambulance. Replying to the debate on the SPG Amendment Bill, h...

Elizabeth Banks to direct, star next in 'Invisible Woman'

American actor Elizabeth Banks has been roped in by Universal Pictures for their upcoming horror film Invisible Woman. Banks and her husband American producer screenwriter Max Handelman will produce the flick through their Brownstone Produc...

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Eleven drugmakers led by Pfizer and Novartis have set aside a combined 2 billion to invest in gene therapy manufacturing since 2018, according to a Reuters analysis, in a drive to better control production of the worlds priciest medicines. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019