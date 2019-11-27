International Development News
Perfect representation of BJP's deplorable hate politics: Cong on Pragya's Godse remark

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:01 IST
The Congress on Wednesday reacted sharply over BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha, saying it is a perfect representation of the ruling party's "deplorable hate politics". "Repeatedly referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt' is a perfect representation of BJP's deplorable hate politics. Will PM Modi condemn Pragya Thakur's remarks or continue to stay silent?" the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt." PTI ASK ASK SMN SMN

