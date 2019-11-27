Mayawati accuses BJP of discrimating against dalits, tribals,

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP of discriminating against dalits, tribals and people of other backward classes, particularly Muslims. Mayawati, who was campaigning for her party for the coming Jharkhand assembly polls, also attacked the Congress and the RJD accusing them of looting Jharkhand during their regimes.

The five-phase polls for the Jharkhand Assembly begin on November 30. The BJP has never allowed the poor people of backward sections, particularly Muslims, to grow, Mayawati alleged while addressing a poll meeting at Bhawanathpur in Garhwa district.

Continuing her attack against the saffron party, which has been in power in the state for the majority of the 19 years since it came into existence, the BSP supremo told the gathering, "You fought for a separate state of Jharkhand for progress. But after the creation of the state dalits, tribals, backward classes and the poor among the upper castes have been neglected." Mayawati said that when she was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh several developmental schemes were taken up and if the BSP is elected in Jharkhand she will work for the poor, backward classes and the dalits in the state. It is the BSP which works for the empowerment of women, she added.

The BSP had won only one seat in 2014 assembly elections in the state..

