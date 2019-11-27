International Development News
Development News Edition

Mayawati accuses BJP of discrimating against dalits, tribals,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhawanathpur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:07 IST
Mayawati accuses BJP of discrimating against dalits, tribals,

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP of discriminating against dalits, tribals and people of other backward classes, particularly Muslims. Mayawati, who was campaigning for her party for the coming Jharkhand assembly polls, also attacked the Congress and the RJD accusing them of looting Jharkhand during their regimes.

The five-phase polls for the Jharkhand Assembly begin on November 30. The BJP has never allowed the poor people of backward sections, particularly Muslims, to grow, Mayawati alleged while addressing a poll meeting at Bhawanathpur in Garhwa district.

Continuing her attack against the saffron party, which has been in power in the state for the majority of the 19 years since it came into existence, the BSP supremo told the gathering, "You fought for a separate state of Jharkhand for progress. But after the creation of the state dalits, tribals, backward classes and the poor among the upper castes have been neglected." Mayawati said that when she was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh several developmental schemes were taken up and if the BSP is elected in Jharkhand she will work for the poor, backward classes and the dalits in the state. It is the BSP which works for the empowerment of women, she added.

The BSP had won only one seat in 2014 assembly elections in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester City owners in record valuation after US investment

London, Nov 27 AFP The parent company of Premier League champions Manchester City has been given a global record sports valuation of 3.73 billion 4.8 billion after US equity firm Silver Lake acquired just over 10 percent of the company on W...

PM Khan chairs emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss Pak Army chief's extension issue

With Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwas 3-year extension in limbo, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired an emergency Cabinet meeting along with the top general to discuss the legal implications of a major Supreme Court...

Eight custodial/prison deaths in Chhattisgarh till Oct 31

Eight people died in police custody or in jails in Chhattisgarh between January 1 and October 31 this year, the state Legislative assembly was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question by senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, Hom...

French defence minister heads to Mali to honour troops killed in helicopter crash

French Defence Minister Florence Parly is heading for Mali to honour the 13 French soldiers killed during an operation on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.The soldiers died in Mali when their helicopters collided as they hunt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019