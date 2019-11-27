International Development News
Don't want CM post: HD Kumaraswamy breaks down during rally

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday got emotional during an election rally here and said that he does not want the Chief Minister's post.

HD Kumaraswamy. Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday got emotional during an election rally here and said that he does not want the Chief Minister's post. Talking about his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost to Sumalatha from Mandya in Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the former chief minister said he did not want his son to contest from Mandya.

"...I don't need politics, don't want Chief Minister post. I just want your love. I don't know why my son lost. I didn't want him to contest from Mandya but my own people from Mandya wanted him but didn't support him which hurt me," HD Kumaraswamy said. The by-elections to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

