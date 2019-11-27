Sonia writes to Cong CMs, asks them to ensure easy disbursal of Rs 6,000 maternity benefit

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to the chief ministers of states where the party is in power, asking them to ensure that every eligible pregnant women and lactating mother receives a payment of at least Rs 6,000 as envisioned under the National Food Security Act.

Gandhi has written to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.

"I would like to urge you to critically review the cumbersome requirements which significantly reduce the coverage of the pregnant women and lactating mothers under the scheme," she said in her letter dated November 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)