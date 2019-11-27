Kejriwal unlikely to attend swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.

"Kejriwal will not be able to attend the swearing in ceremony in Maharashtra due to prior engagements tomorrow," an official in the chief minister's office said.

Thackeray would be taking over as the chief minister more than a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)