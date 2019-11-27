International Development News
YouGov poll to show UK's Johnson set for significant majority - Guardian journalist

YouGov poll to show UK's Johnson set for significant majority - Guardian journalist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A widely anticipated YouGov poll due on Wednesday will show Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to secure a "significant majority", a Guardian journalist said on Wednesday, citing a source who has seen the poll.

"Informed sources who've seen the YouGov MRP tell me... It's a significant Tory majority as things stand," Owen Jones tweeted.

The YouGov "MRP" analysis, based on tens of thousands of poll responses, is closely watched because it accurately predicted in 2017 that former Prime Minister Theresa May would lose her majority.

