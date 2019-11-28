International Development News
Development News Edition

Talks on restoring Northern Ireland government set for Dec 16

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 00:08 IST
Talks on restoring Northern Ireland government set for Dec 16
Image Credit: Flickr

A fresh drive to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland will be launched immediately after the UK General Election, it was announced on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said he had set December 16 for the start of a new round of inter-party talks whatever the result of the election. The British-run province has been without a devolved executive for almost three years since it collapsed amid a row over a botched renewable heating scheme.

Speaking at the launch of the Conservative Northern Ireland manifesto, where Boris Johnson's Conservative party have four candidates running, he said with a bit of Christmas spirit a deal can be reached before the festivities. The current deadline to restore the power sharing administration is January 13, 2020 and, if that is not met, the government is legally required to call another assembly election.

The deadline has twice been extended since Stormont collapsed in January 2017. But Mr Smith said he did not see "any appetite" at Westminster for a further extension. Smith said there was a deal "raring to go" but it required political will among the local parties.

He said each party had "made a commitment to getting back into talks. We can't let this run and run, we have got to get this sorted. The numer of issues is relatively small". The main Northern Irish parties, the Democratic Unionists and nationalist Sinn Fein, said they were ready to attend despite no apparent change in their positions that have prevented the re-establishment of a local administration for over 1,000 days.

Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland, party Vice President Michelle O'Neill, said "any restoration must ensure the Assembly is sustainable, credible and has the confidence of the public. The key to any agreement is resolving the outstanding issues which lie at the heart of the talks". The DUP's Gavin Robinson, who is fighting to retain his Westminister seat in East Belfast, said O'Neill should "lead her team back into the Assembly where decisions can be made", rather than "taking selfies on picket lines" outside hospitals where staff are engaged in industrial action.

"A restored Assembly could deliver a pay increase for hardworking staff in our hospitals," he said and a health minister could address the shortages of doctors and nurses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Mozart portrait flies above presale estimate at Paris auction

A rare portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sold for 4 million euros on Wednesday at Christies in Paris, rocketing past the auction houses presale estimate of 800,000-1.2 million euros. The artwork, one of four portraits of the Austrian comp...

UPDATE 3-Italy says ESM reform can’t be changed, League threatens to sue PM

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday euro zone countries would probably sign off on a reform of the regions bailout fund in February, rather than next month as previously planned. The reform of the fund, known as the...

Heat F Butler (illness) likely out versus Rockets

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler will likely miss Wednesdays game against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. Butler missed the teams morning shootaround in Houston with Spoelstra telling reporter...

Iraqi protesters set fire to Iran's Najaf consulate: AFP

Protesters set fire Wednesday night to Irans consulate in the southern Iraqi Shiite holy city of Najaf, two months into the countrys most serious social crisis in decades, AFP journalists said.Since October 1, protesters in Iraq -- a majori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019