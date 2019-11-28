International Development News
Indonesia aims to replace some top civil service jobs with AI in 2020

Indonesia aims to replace some top civil service jobs with AI in 2020
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ordered government agencies to remove two ranks of public servants in 2020 and replace their roles with artificial intelligence, in a bid to cut red tape hampering investment. Widodo made the remarks in a room full of leaders of big companies as he laid out a second-term agenda aimed at changing the structure of Southeast Asia's largest economy by reducing its reliance on natural resources.

The president, whose new five-year term began last month after winning an election in April, said Indonesia should transition to higher-end manufacturing, such as electric vehicles and use raw materials like coal and bauxite in such industries, not just exports. Such transformation would require foreign investment and Widodo said he would improve the business climate by fixing dozens of overlapping rules and cutting red tape.

To reduce bureaucracy, Widodo said the current top four tiers in government agencies would be flattened to two next year. "I have ordered my minister (of administrative and bureaucratic reform) to replace them with AI. Our bureaucracy will be faster with AI," he said, referring to artificial intelligence. However, he added this plan would need parliamentary approval.

Widodo did not provide further details, including any guidance on which specific roles would be removed or how the technology would be used. The government will hand over to parliament a bill on tax reforms next month and another bill addressing labour issues, Widodo said, a timeline Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati made public on Wednesday.

Political parties in Widodo's ruling coalition control 74% of the seats in parliament, making it easy for his administration to push through legislation. Widodo reiterated the government's outlook that Indonesia's economy would grow 5.04%-5.05% this year, slower than its 5.3% target, amid a global economic slowdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

