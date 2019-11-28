MK Stalin arrives in Mumbai to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday arrived here to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Maharashtra, led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister. Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', will take oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath will also attend the swearing-in ceremony. Uddhav has also extended invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for the event.

Uddhav will be the first member from the Thackeray family to become the chief minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane. On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

Devendra Fadnavis had submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)