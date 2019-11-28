International Development News
Development News Edition

Uddhav to be 8th Maha CM to take oath while not being MLA/MLC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:58 IST
Uddhav to be 8th Maha CM to take oath while not being MLA/MLC

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will on Thursday evening join the league of seven leaders who got the chief minister's post in Maharashtra when they were still not member of either the state Legislative Assembly or Council. Congress leaders A R Antulay, Vasantdada Patil, Shivajirao Nilangekar-Patil, Shankarrao Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan are among the leaders who were not members of any of the state legislature Houses when they occupied the top post.

The then Congress leader and current NCP chief Sharad Pawar also finds name among these leaders. Thackeray, 59, to be sworn in as chief minister at the Shivaji Park here on Thursday evening, will become the eighth such leader.

According to provisions of the Constitution, any leader who is not a member of the Assembly or Council has to become member of the legislature within six months of taking oath of the post. Antulay became the first such leader in the state when he was sworn in as the chief minister in June 1980.

Vasantdada Patil occupied the coveted post in February 1983 after resigning as a parliamentarian. Nilangekar-Patil became chief minister in June 1985 while Shankarrao Chavan, who was then a Union minister, got the top post in the state in March 1986.

Pawar, who was defence minister in the Narasimha Rao- led government, was named Maharashtra chief minister in March 1993 after Sudhakarrao Naik was removed from the post following riots in Mumbai. Besides, Prithviraj Chavan, a minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, became the state's chief minister in November 2010, replacing Ashok Chavan.

Antulay, Nilangekar-Patil and Shinde contested the Assembly bypolls after they became chief ministers and emerged victorious. The other four leaders fulfilled the constitutional provision by becoming member of the Legislative Council..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Owaisi slams Pragya Thakur for Godse remark, gives notice to LS speaker

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Pragya Thakur and called her an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers, for her recent expunged remarks in Parli...

Kiran Bedi lauds UP Police for ensuring peace in wake of Ayodhya verdict

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appreciated the Uttar Pradesh Police for ensuring peace in the state following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day All India Police Sc...

Andhra Pradesh: Farmers supporting YSRCP protest against TDP Chief Naidu

Andhra Pradeshs farmers supporting YSRCP government on Thursday staged a protest and displayed black flags to TDP Chief N. Chandrababu while he was on his way to Amaravati to inspect the status of various construction works. The farmers pro...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019