NC MPs staged protest in Lok Sabha over Farooq's detention

Two National Conference MPs on Thursday protested in Lok Sabha against the detention of their party chief Farooq Abdullah, who is an MP from Srinagar. The two MPs -- Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone -- came to the first row of opposition benches to lodge their protest against the continuous detention of Abdullah.

"Sir, Farooq Abdullah is a senior member of the House. He has been under detention for four months. Please do something," Masoodi told Speaker Om Birla. However, the Speaker ignored their protests and continued with the proceedings of the House.

The two MPs from Jammu and Kashmir then staged a walk out as a mark of protest. Masoodi and Lone registered their protest after opposition MPs staged a walk following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's reply over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments on Nathuram Godse.

Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and two other former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been under detention since August 5. They were detained soon after the central government announced the abrogation of the special status given to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Farooq Abdullah was later detained under the stringent Public Safety Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

