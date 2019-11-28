International Development News
Development News Edition

Tehseen Poonawalla protests against Pragya Thakur's remarks, detained by police

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Thursday staged a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur's comments in Parliament, where she referred to Nathuram Godse as a 'Deshbhakt' (Patriot).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:45 IST
Tehseen Poonawalla protests against Pragya Thakur's remarks, detained by police
Political Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla protesting in Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Thursday staged a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur's comments in Parliament, where she referred to Nathuram Godse as a 'Deshbhakt' (Patriot). Poonawalla was later detained by the Delhi police.

Thakur, who is an MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Amendment ) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. However, she later claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh. Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur's remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House.

Thakur was later barred from attending all Parliamentary Party meetings for the rest of the winter season by the BJP. Earlier this year, she described Godse as a 'patriot' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

TDP, YSRCP MPs spar in Lok Sabha over investments in Amaravati

Members of TDP and YSRCP sparred in Lok Sabha on Thursday after TDP member Jayadev Galla demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the curtailment of private investment in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, saying it was hurtin...

Beat constable system should be kept at centre to prevent crime: Kiran Bedi

Former cop and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said that the beat constable system should be kept at the centre to prevent crime. While interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the All India Police Science Congre...

Sterling touches near seven-month high against euro after YouGov poll

Sterling briefly touched near seven-month highs against the euro and rose against the U.S. dollar after a poll suggested Britains governing Conservative Party would win a comfortable majority in the Dec. 12 election.British Prime Minister B...

ThoughtWorks Live 2019 Sparks Conversations on Accelerating Digital Fluency

- ThoughtWorks introduced its Digital Fluency Model that helps organizations identify their aspired state of digital fluency pattern BENGALURU, Nov. 28, 2019 PRNewswire -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, successfully concluded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019