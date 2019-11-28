International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong' Dinesh Gundu Rao targets PM for not taking strict action against Pragya Thakur for Godse remark

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Pragya Thakur's remark in Parliament on Nathuram Godse and also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking stringent action against her.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hubli (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:17 IST
Cong' Dinesh Gundu Rao targets PM for not taking strict action against Pragya Thakur for Godse remark
Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao speaks to ANI in Hubli on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Pragya Thakur's remark in Parliament on Nathuram Godse and also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking stringent action against her. "The Prime Minister last time has also said that he will not forgive her. But so far, he has not done anything. In Lok Sabha, Pragya Thakur had called Godse a deshbhakt. What is he going to do now? They are hypocrites. ...She should not have been given a ticket and made the MP. She should first understand the ideology of the BJP," he said while speaking to ANI in Hubli.

"...BJP used Mahatma Gandhi's name for their personal advantage and for his belief and saying. BJP believes what Godse believed in. It is sad that the killer of the father of the nation- Mahatma Gandhi, who is respected worldwide, is the iconic figure for the BJP," he added. Thakur, a first-time MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar when during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Amendment ) Bill she interjected DMK member A Raja with a remark purportedly in praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh. Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur's remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House. Earlier this year, she described Godse as a 'patriot' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How Hong Kong's keyboard warriors have besieged Wikipedia

Beyond Hong Kongs tear gas-drenched streets and shattered universities, another battle has been raging over the citys depiction online on the crowd-sourced internet encyclopaedia, Wikipedia. As anti-government demonstrations have intensifie...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again

A four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled on Thursday as a U.S. bill backing Hong Kongs protesters became law, provoking Chinas ire and threatening to derail an interim trade deal between Washington and Beij...

BJP govt led by Vajpayee created Jharkhand, Congress didn't pay heed to youth sacrificing lives: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Jharkhand did not come to existence as long as there was Congress government at the Centre and was formed only when BJP came into power. Shah made these remarks while addressing an electio...

Police in Georgia prevent opposition activists from picketing parliament

Georgian police erected steel fences around the parliament and government buildings on Thursday to prevent dozens of opposition activists from picketing the area in a dispute over electoral reform. The activists have been protesting for two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019