Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after Opposition protest, demand tourism minister's resignation

Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after Opposition Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking the sacking of state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi alleging that he had taken two women as his personal guests to attend an event in Hyderabad on government expenses.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:35 IST
Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi [Photo/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 28: Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after Opposition Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking the sacking of state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi alleging that he had taken two women as his personal guests to attend an event in Hyderabad on government expenses. "It is very sad that the assembly was adjourned. The tourism minister took two ladies with him to a five-star hotel. The purpose of him taking them on the government's cost is still not clarified," said Santosh Singh Saluja, a Congress leader.

The MLAs of the Congress demanded the resignation of Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi. The speaker Suryanarayan Patra adjourned the house for half an hour till 3 pm as the Congress leaders started protesting inside the well of the House.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Iraq crackdown kills 15 protesters after Iran mission torched

Eds Updating throughout, incorporating related series Nasiriyah, Nov 28 AFP Iraqi security forces cracked down on anti-government protesters in the strife-torn south Thursday, leaving 15 people dead in a bloody escalation hours after the to...

RIL first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap mark

Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark following a spike in its share price. At market close, the oil-to-telecom conglomerates market capitalisation m-cap zoomed to ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again

A four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled on Thursday after China said it would retaliate for U.S. legislation backing Hong Kongs protesters, leaving investors concerned as to the extent of the Chinese respo...

National Institute of Statistics’ new report claims inflationary pressures in Cameroon

In more than the last 1 year, the change in the general level of prices in Cameroon is 2.3 percent on average. Based on a note of conjuncture of the National Institute of Statistics, this reflects the persistence of inflationary pressures.C...
