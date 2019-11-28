International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP govt in Jharkhand fulfilled 92 per cent of promises made in manifesto: Think tank

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:04 IST
BJP govt in Jharkhand fulfilled 92 per cent of promises made in manifesto: Think tank

Think tank PPRC on Thursday applauded the BJP-led Jharkhand government and said it fulfilled 92 per cent of the promises made by the party in its manifesto in 2014. Releasing a report compiled by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) on the performance of the BJP government on the basis of its 2014 manifesto, its vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the Jharkhand government took innovative steps and ensured integrity of the government and integration of the society.

PPRC is associated with the BJP and is chaired by the party's vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. "92 per cent of the promises made by the BJP in 2014 were either fulfilled or the work has been started on them," he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, said the party gave a stable and honest government in the state and the good governance has been the anchor point of Chief Minister Raghubar Das's dispensation. He also cited various welfare schemes started by the state government and said Jharkhand was the first state where women can purchase land worth up to Rs 50 lakh with just Re 1 as registration fee, which led to 55,000 women becoming home owners.

The Raghubar Das-led government has taken several steps for rural development and farmer welfare, and launched Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana for 22.76 lakh medium and marginal farmers, under which Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 are given to farmers having one to five acres of land over and above the PM Kisan Samman Yojana benefits. PPRC director Sumeet Bhasin said the innovative steps taken by the BJP government ushered in social development and empowerment of all sectors.

Talking about the Tejaswini scheme, Bhasin said under the Rs 600-crore scheme young girls were connected to Tejaswini Clubs equipped with facilities to impart formal education and vocational training. The Assembly election in Jharkhand will be held between November 30 and December 20. And the incumbent BJP is in direct contest with the JMM-Congress alliance in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pragya Thakur issue should be sent to Lok Sabha ethics committee: JD(U)

Bharatiya Janata Party ally JDU on Thursday demanded that the matter involving MP Pragya Thakurs praise of Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha be sent to the ethics committee of the House to see if her uncalled for conduct warrants her disqualifica...

Pak's external enemies & mafias within would be disappointed by SC verdict on Army chief: PM Khan

A much-relieved Prime Minister Imran on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court for allowing General Qamar Javed Bajwa to continue as Pakistan Army chief for another six months even as he took a jibe at the countrys external enemies and the mafia...

Music festival to pay tribute to endangered species

Over 30 artistes from India and the world will come together to celebrate the fourth edition of Echoes of Earth that claims to be one of its kind eco-conscious music festivals. The two-day festival to be held in Bangalore, this year is them...

Macron says EU must be part of any future US-Russia nuclear missile treaty

Paris, Nov 28 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that European nations should be involved in any talks to forge a new pact limiting mid-range nuclear missiles held by the US and Russia, after a landmark Cold War-era accord f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019