Pragya Thakur issue should be sent to Lok Sabha ethics committee: JD(U)

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-11-2019 18:02 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party ally JD(U) on Thursday demanded that the matter involving MP Pragya Thakur's praise of Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha be sent to the ethics committee of the House to see if her "uncalled for" conduct warrants her disqualification as its member. JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi welcomed the BJP's disciplinary action against its Bhopal MP and said that her comments question Mahatma Gandhi's personality and works, and glorify his assassin.

"We demand that this matter be referred to the ethics committee of Lok Sabha. It should be seen if her uncalled for conduct warrants her expulsion as an MP," he said. Tyagi, a former MP, noted that many parliamentarians, including former prime minister Indira Gandhi, had been disqualified in the past on the committee's recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

