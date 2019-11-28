International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab: AAP demands immediate withdrawal of cases filed against farmers for stubble burning

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab, has demanded immediate withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers in the state for burning of crop residue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:34 IST
Punjab: AAP demands immediate withdrawal of cases filed against farmers for stubble burning
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit has demanded immediate withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers in the state for burning of crop residue. In a joint statement issued from party headquarters in Chandigarh, on Thursday, state Kisan wing chief, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Meet Hayer and Rupinder Kaur Ruby (all MLAs), said that cases against thousands of farmers had been registered on the charge of burning paddy straw, saying that it was a dictatorial and one-sided order even as the state and central governments were equally responsible for the sorry state of affairs.

Sandhwan said that neither the AAP nor the farmers were in favour of burning paddy straw, but they were resorting to doing it under duress and that the lack of government's seriousness to tackle the issue by holding their hands. He said the anti-farmer policies of the government had led to such an alarming situation, stating that were the government alive to the seriousness of the farmers' concerns and offered remunerative prices of their produce, the situation would not have come to such a pass, where, he added, a farmer was not able to bear the cost of Rs 6-7 thousand per acre to dispose of the paddy dust. Hayer said that the state government, which had virtually run away from implementing the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, could not announce a paltry bonus of Rs 200 per quintal for disposing of the farm residue? "Were only the farmers, who are already forced to commit suicides due to heavy farm loans on their heads, responsible to take care of the environment and ecology?", he questioned.

Sandhwan, Hayer and, Ruby said the government had started a concerted campaign to register cases against the farmers for burning paddy straw, throwing the directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the winds. Ruby said that certain reports had poured in from various parts of the state where the farmers had, instead, burning the stubble, buried it in their fields by investing in the purchase of modern machines and equipments, adding that a deadly fungus had appeared there, damaging their fertile land.

She demanded that the state government take a serious note of the same and depute teams of experts to identify such spots and rush necessary medical aid and other facilities to tackle the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Macron urges 'greater involvement' by NATO allies in Sahel anti-jihadist fight

President Emmanuel Macron called Thursday for Frances allies to get more involved in the French-led fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel region of West Africa. At a press conference in Paris with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Macron sa...

Mumbai: NCP's Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal take oath as ministers

NCP leaders Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers in Maharashtras alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were also sworn in as min...

UPDATE 3-Four killed in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Militia fighters in eastern Congo killed four people and injured several others in attacks on two Ebola response centers on Thursday, in what the United Nations described as a setback to efforts to contain the disease. Violence and unrest h...

PM Modi gave 'real freedom' to people of J-K: JKBJMM

Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Mahila Morcha JKBJMM on Thursday said that it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave real freedom to the people of J and K from decades-long discrimination and under development. Addressing a functi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019