Gowda lauds Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong on forming govt in Maha
JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday congratulated the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress for forming a government in Maharashtra, and termed it as a "tight slap" on the face of those trying to destroy the country's democratic fabric. "Congratulations to @ShivSena, @NCPspeaks and @INCMaharashtra on forming the Govt.in Maharashtra.This is a tight slap on the face of those trying to destroy the democratic fabric that holds our Nation together.
#MahaVikasAghadi Gowda tweeted. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra.
The Shiv Sena broke up its three-decade alliance with the BJP over sharing of chief minister's post after contesting the assembly elections together..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
