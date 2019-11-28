Raj Thackeray, his family attend swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray

MNS leader Raj Thackeray and his family on Thursday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena leader and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena leader was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari administered the oath to the Shiv Sena leader along with six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena. Uddhav will be the first member of the Thackeray family to become the chief minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He will be leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. (ANI)

