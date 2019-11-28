International Development News
Development News Edition

Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies brought with ill-intention of wooing voters: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:52 IST
Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies brought with ill-intention of wooing voters: AAP

The AAP questioned the BJP's motive behind introducing a bill in Parliament to regularise the unauthorised colonies of Delhi on Thursday, ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year, and alleged that the proposed legislation was a "lollypop" brought with the "ill-intention" of wooing the people living in such areas. Giving the slogan "jhasein mein nahi aayenge, Kejriwal ko jeetayenge" (will not be fooled, will make Kejriwal win), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha questioned the intentions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in bringing the bill just before the Assembly election.

"The Centre was sitting on the bill for four years, even when we had completed all the formalities from our (Delhi government's) side years ago, and woke up right before the polls," he told reporters here. Chadha said the bill was just a "pre-poll lollypop" without any substance.

"Giving registry to only 100 people out of 40 lakh residents is a betrayal by the BJP," he said. Taking a jibe at the bill presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Chadha claimed that this was an "eyewash exercise" by the BJP-led Centre to provide a "lollypop to a select 100 residents of the unauthorised colonies with the hope of acquiring the votes of 40 lakh residents".

The AAP leader posed five questions to the saffron party. "My first question is why no action was taken on the matter, even though the Arvind Kejriwal government had sent the proposal four years ago in November 2015?," he asked.

"You continued to refuse using Chief Minister Kejriwal's maps of the unauthorised colonies for five years while insisting on a fresh mapping exercise, but are now willing to use the same map to give registry to 100 people. If the intent was there, why were these maps not used earlier?" Chadha asked. He further asked if the conveyance deed and website addresses promised by the BJP were the same as the provisional certificates given by the Congress.

"Is this part of the provisional certificate?," the AAP leader asked. "Why does the BJP at the Centre only want to grant residential rights to a mere select 100 people? If your intentions were honest, you would provide registry to all 40 lakh residents," he said.

"If you are really concerned about the well being of the residents of the unauthorised colonies, then do you have anything to show in terms of work done for them, despite being in power since 2014? Can you talk about even a single good work done by your government for those living in the unauthorised colonies?," Chadha asked. He further said that people would not be fooled by these attempts and would vote for the person who had worked for them.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill to grant ownership rights to those living in Delhi's 1,731 unauthorised colonies on Thursday. The bill was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were defeated.

The move is politically significant as it will benefit lakhs of poor migrants, who hold the key to the upcoming Assembly election and had backed the AAP in large numbers in the 2015 Delhi polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav-led cabinet's first decision is to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's capital in Raigad Fort

Uddhav-led cabinets first decision Rs 20 cr to conserve Chatrapati Shivaji Maharajs capital in Raigad Fort...

Golf-Besseling sets pace at scorching Leopard Creek

Wil Besseling carded a seven-under 65 to take a one-shot first- round lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday as the new European Tour season opened with special dispensation for players to wear shorts at a blazing hot Leopard C...

SAG: Indian men beat Bangladesh, women defeat Nepal in Volleyball

India made a fine start to their campaign at the 13th South Asian Games with the mens and womens volleyball teams registering wins over Bangladesh and Nepal respectively in their opening matches here on Thursday. The Indian mens team beat B...

UPDATE 2-FTSE trips on ex-div trade, U.S.-China trade doubts

Londons FTSE 100 retreated from a near four-month high on Thursday, weighed down by stocks trading ex-dividend and as U.S. ratification of legislation on Hong Kong raised concerns that progress in trade talks with China may be undone. The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019