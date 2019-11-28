Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies brought with ill-intention of wooing voters: AAP

The AAP questioned the BJP's motive behind introducing a bill in Parliament to regularise the unauthorised colonies of Delhi on Thursday, ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year, and alleged that the proposed legislation was a "lollypop" brought with the "ill-intention" of wooing the people living in such areas. Giving the slogan "jhasein mein nahi aayenge, Kejriwal ko jeetayenge" (will not be fooled, will make Kejriwal win), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha questioned the intentions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in bringing the bill just before the Assembly election.

"The Centre was sitting on the bill for four years, even when we had completed all the formalities from our (Delhi government's) side years ago, and woke up right before the polls," he told reporters here. Chadha said the bill was just a "pre-poll lollypop" without any substance.

"Giving registry to only 100 people out of 40 lakh residents is a betrayal by the BJP," he said. Taking a jibe at the bill presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Chadha claimed that this was an "eyewash exercise" by the BJP-led Centre to provide a "lollypop to a select 100 residents of the unauthorised colonies with the hope of acquiring the votes of 40 lakh residents".

The AAP leader posed five questions to the saffron party. "My first question is why no action was taken on the matter, even though the Arvind Kejriwal government had sent the proposal four years ago in November 2015?," he asked.

"You continued to refuse using Chief Minister Kejriwal's maps of the unauthorised colonies for five years while insisting on a fresh mapping exercise, but are now willing to use the same map to give registry to 100 people. If the intent was there, why were these maps not used earlier?" Chadha asked. He further asked if the conveyance deed and website addresses promised by the BJP were the same as the provisional certificates given by the Congress.

"Is this part of the provisional certificate?," the AAP leader asked. "Why does the BJP at the Centre only want to grant residential rights to a mere select 100 people? If your intentions were honest, you would provide registry to all 40 lakh residents," he said.

"If you are really concerned about the well being of the residents of the unauthorised colonies, then do you have anything to show in terms of work done for them, despite being in power since 2014? Can you talk about even a single good work done by your government for those living in the unauthorised colonies?," Chadha asked. He further said that people would not be fooled by these attempts and would vote for the person who had worked for them.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill to grant ownership rights to those living in Delhi's 1,731 unauthorised colonies on Thursday. The bill was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were defeated.

The move is politically significant as it will benefit lakhs of poor migrants, who hold the key to the upcoming Assembly election and had backed the AAP in large numbers in the 2015 Delhi polls.

