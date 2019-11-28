International Development News
Development News Edition

Ajit Pawar congratulates, extends best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray on becoming Maha CM

NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday congratulated and extended best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:53 IST
NCP leader Ajit Pawar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday congratulated and extended best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. In a Tweet, Ajit said: "Congratulations & best wishes to the Shiv Sena Party Chief Hon. Uddhav Thackeray ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Under his leadership, the State will develop as a whole!"

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park. Uddhav is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. Ajit had resigned as the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government on Monday, three days after he took the oath of the office as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

