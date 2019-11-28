International Development News
Development News Edition

Naidu's tour of Amaravati marred by farmers protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:09 IST
Naidu's tour of Amaravati marred by farmers protest

Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidus tour of Andhra Pradesh's capital city, Amaravati, on Thursday was marred by protests from farmers and also resulted in a fresh round of slugfest between the ruling YSR Congress and the main opposition party. Naidu asked the government if it had the guts to relocate the state capital from Amaravati while state Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath hit back saying they would soon expose the "brazen corruption" of the previous government in the capital construction.

Rajendranath lashed out at Naidu saying the latter was only interested in real-estate development than building the state capital city. Naidu, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, conducted a day-long tour of Amaravati to "exert pressure" on the government to undertake the capital development works but was greeted with protests by farmers who alleged the former betrayed them in the name of capital city development.

The former chief minister prostrated on the land at Uddandarayunipalem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for Amaravati in October 2015, and offered a prayer. The farmers, on the other hand, accused the former chief minister of doing nothing in five years of his tenure for the development of Amaravati, despite thousands of them giving away their fertile agricultural land.

The TDP too mobilized a set of farmers in its support, ostensibly in a show of strength, who wanted the incumbent YSRC government to complete Amaravati development as planned by Chandrababu Naidu. A stone was hurled at Naidus bus, partly breaking a window, while footwear was also flung in the air.

"Why was a police lathi used as a missile at my bus," Naidu questioned. Farmers put huge flex banners in black colour wanting to know from Naidu why he could not build one permanent structure in the capital in five years.

"You owe an apology for betraying us," they said. The TDP cadres also carried placards, saying "We want Amaravati built here." While Rs 17 crore was spent on refurbishing the Chief Ministers residence, zero was spent on the capital city, the TDP alleged.

Talking to reporters at the end of his tour, Naidu recalled how he developed Hyderabad and built Cyberabad into a bustling IT hub. "I did not do that for my own sake. I did it for the state (then united AP). After the bifurcation, I wanted to build a world-class capital city and pooled 34,000 acres of land from the farmers for the purpose.

They (YSRC) are alleging that I planned Amaravati to benefit one particular caste. For which caste did I develop Hyderabad," he asked. He wanted Amaravati to be a "peoples capital" with a cosmopolitan flavor.

Investors were running away from Andhra Pradesh because of the attitude of the current government, he alleged. Hitting back, state Municipal minister Botsa Satyanarayana said more damage was done to the state in Naidu's five-year tenure than what the bifurcation had done.

"We have come to power only six months ago. What did he do in five years," Botsa questioned. The minister noted that any city should develop on its own.

"There is no need to build a big city taking huge loans. Moreover, development can happen only through decentralization and not over concentration (in a particular place)," Rajendranath added.PTI DBV BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-UK police chief found not guilty over 1989 Hillsborough stadium crush

The police commander in charge of operations at the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium crush that killed 96 Liverpool supporters was found not guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.Former Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield was in charge of t...

Will give concrete aid for farmers: Uddhav after cabinet meet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government will ensure concrete assistance to the states farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorized. Thackeray, who was sworn in the C...

UPDATE 1-Cambridge college to return looted Benin cockerel statue to Nigeria

A Cambridge University college said on Thursday it would return an antique statue of a cockerel to Benin City in Nigeria, more than 120 years after it was looted by British colonial forces. The move by Jesus College will likely step up pres...

Cowardly acts by militants will not deter govt to reach out to people: JK Chief Secy

Terming the killing of sarpanch and an officer by militants in south Kashmir as inhumane, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Thursday said such cowardly acts will not deter the efforts of the government in reaching out to the people at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019