International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling falls back from near seven-month highs reached on YouGov poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:06 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling falls back from near seven-month highs reached on YouGov poll
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling briefly touched near seven-month highs against the euro on Thursday on a poll predicting a comfortable election victory for the ruling Conservatives, then slipped to end the day marginally lower.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority of 68 in parliament, according to a model from pollsters YouGov that accurately predicted former prime minister Theresa May's loss of her majority in a 2017 election. The opinion poll pushed sterling to its highest level against the euro since May 6 at 85 pence, though it ended the day 0.2% weaker at 85.27 pence.

Versus the greenback, the pound rose to a one-week high of $1.2953, then slipped, ending 0.2% weaker on the day to $1.2907. Sterling "will rally further if Wednesday's poll from YouGov ... is confirmed on Dec. 12," Stephen Gallo, currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said, referring to election day.

Though he noted that an increase in the pound "from here is rather limited, with risks during the Brexit transition now being considerably underpriced by the FX market." If Britain was to leave the European Union on Jan. 31, it would still need to negotiate a trade deal with the bloc during the transition period, due at the end of 2020. Analysts predict it would be very hard to agree on a deal in such a constrained time.

Hopes that a Johnson victory would end more than three years of uncertainty over Brexit have lifted the pound in recent weeks, despite persistent concerns that Britain could end up exiting the European Union without a trade deal. The Conservatives could win 359 seats out of 650, up from 317 in the 2017 election and the best result for the party since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 victory, according to YouGov's model.

Following the poll, the likelihood of a Conservative majority rose to 67.5% from 63%, according to odds from betting agencies, while the probability of a hung parliament - in which no party has a majority - fell to 28% from 32%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential vote, official candidate concedes

Uruguays conservative opposition party claimed victory as the official count of Sundays presidential election concluded on Thursday, and the candidate of the governing party conceded defeat.First, there was a tweet from the opposition Natio...

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to giverelief to Maharashtra farmers in two days....

Transasia announces foray into Brazilian market

Home-grown diagnostic company Transasia on Thursday announced a foray into Latin America by setting up an arm in Brazil, and said it will be investing up to Rs 95 crore over the next two years in the initiative. The city-headquartered comp...

UPDATE 2-France's Macron denies accepting Putin's missile proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denied having accepted a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on missile deployments in Europe but said it was important the Kremlin initiative not be simply dismissed.Russia has called on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019