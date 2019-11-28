EXCLUSIVE-Finnish EU presidency to propose bloc's next budget at 1.07-1.08% of GNI - sources

The European Union's current presidency Finland is expected to propose in the coming days that the bloc's next 7-year budget starting in 2021 amounts to 1.07-1.08% of the member states' gross national income, three diplomatic sources told Reuters. Finland is due to present the headline number in the coming days to other EU countries for further negotiations.

The current EU budget for 2014-2020 amounts to 1.00% of the bloc's Gross National Income (GNI) for the 28 member states including Britain. Counted without Britain, which is in the process of leaving the bloc, the current long-term budget equals 1.13% of GNI of the 27 countries. The bloc's executive European Commission has proposed that the budget for 2021-27 be 1.11% of the EU's GNI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)