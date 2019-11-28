Nusrat Jahan demands railway line extension in her constituency, says it will boost tourism, livelihood

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday demanded a railway line extension in her constituency for improving tourism and to boost the livelihood of the people in the area. "I demand a railway line extension in Basirhat from Hasnabad to Samsernagar, Hingalganj under Eastern Railway. The proposal is important for the greater interest of tourism in that area & livelihood of thousands of people living there," Jahan said at the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The TMC lawmaker had skipped the first day of the winter session of the Parliament as she was admitted to a hospital following a respiratory issue. "Jahan was admitted to Apollo Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday night due to a respiratory issue. She has a record of asthma in the past as well," Jahan's office said in a statement.

Jahan, who contested 17th Lok Sabha election from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal, won the seat with a huge margin against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu. (ANI)

