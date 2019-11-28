International Development News
Development News Edition

UP govt in discussion with Centre for airport in Ayodhya: Union Civil Aviation Minister Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that Uttar Pradesh government is in discussion with the Centre for the development of an aircraft in Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 23:32 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that Uttar Pradesh government is in discussion with the Centre for the development of an aircraft in Ayodhya. "The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated discussions with the Government of India for the development of an airport at Ayodhya," Puri said.

The Union Minister said that the state government had shown interest in developing an airport in Ayodhya. The demand for an airport to be constructed at Ayodhya has been raised quite a few times in the past.

Earlier on November 10, Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari had written to Puri demanding an international airport at Ayodhya as the holy city would become a centre of faith for Hindus around the world after the construction of Ram temple. "I humbly request you to consider this as a proposal to construct an international airport at Ayodhya to allow pilgrims from around the world to come to visit the holy site to offer prayers," Tiwari had stated in the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

