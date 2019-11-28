International Development News
Pragya Thakur evades question on her remark about Godse in Lok Sabha

BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday evaded questions by media on her remark in which she purportedly referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as "deshbhakt".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 23:45 IST
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur evades question from media over her remark on Nathuram Godse. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday evaded questions by media on her remark in which she purportedly referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as "deshbhakt". Earlier today, BJP has barred Thakur from attending all Parliamentary Party meetings for the rest of the Winter Session, a day after Thakur made remarks referring to Nathuram Godse in Parliament.

The BJP has also recommended that Thakur be dropped from a key parliamentary panel, the Consultative Committee of the Defence Ministry. The MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Amendment ) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh.

Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur's remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House. Meanwhile, in Indore, Congress leaders complained in the police on Thakur's remarks on Godse in the Lok Sabha.

DCP Kotwali BPS Parihar refused to enter the case citing this was a comment made during the proceedings in the Lok Sabha. After this, the Congress leaders protested. The DCP promised to send the complained to higher officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

