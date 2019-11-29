Trump makes unannounced Thanksgiving trip to US troops in Afghanistan: AFP

Bagram (Afghanistan), Nov 28 (AFP) US President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan on Thursday to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with US troops, said an AFP photographer traveling with the president.

He spoke with US troops after serving holiday food to troops at the Bagram airbase outside Kabul. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)