Pics: Uddhav Thackeray becomes new SARKAR in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray (59) took oath as 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with six cabinet minister two each from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray shakes hand with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after taking the oath, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray greets people after taking the oath, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray waves people after taking the oath, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray waves people during the swearing-in ceremony after taking the oath, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

NCP leaders Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Kapil Sibal during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Senior leaders and dignitaries during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

(L-R) Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by DMK president M K Stalin after his swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar before the swearing-in ceremony, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to his father Lat Balasaheb Thackeray after taking the oath, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji after taking the oath, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray being welcomed for the first cabinet meeting with ministers and senior leaders at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray chairs the first cabinet meeting with ministers and senior leaders at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)