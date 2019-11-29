REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong stirred support for more rallies over the weekend, as police withdrew on Friday from a university campus which had seen some of the worst clashes with security forces during nearly six months of unrest.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES-KIM/ North Korea's Thanksgiving Day test shows improving speed for missile crews

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed “great satisfaction” over the latest test of a large multiple-rocket launcher, state media said on Friday, a launch that experts said showcased improving performance by the system and its crews. U.S.

USA-WEATHER-THANKSGIVING/ California snow-bound highway reopens but storm snarls Thanksgiving travel

A powerful winter storm pounded parts of the United States on Thursday, bringing heavy snowfall that forced the closure of a major Southern California highway during the busy Thanksgiving holiday. CHEMICALS-FIRE-TEXAS/

Texas chemical fire rages for second day, thousands evacuated A major fire at a Texas petrochemical plant continued to burn for a second day on Thursday, with the 60,000 people forced to evacuate still uncertain as to whether they could return home in time to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

BUSINESS JAPAN-ECONOMY-OUTPUT/

Japan's factory output posts largest fall in almost two years TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output slipped at the fastest pace since early last year in October, exposing widening cracks in the economy which faces a decline in domestic and foreign demand.

SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN/ South Korea to hold trade talks with Japan in December

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and Japan have agreed to hold senior-level trade talks in December to discuss Tokyo’s export restrictions at the center of a bitter dispute between the two countries, the South Korean trade ministry said on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-JAIL/ K-pop singer sentenced to six years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court sentenced a K-pop musician to six years in prison on Friday for raping a woman and distributing a video capturing the act in a case that drew attention to the darker side of the country’s lucrative entertainment industry. SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-RACISM/ Hockey world watching as NHL deals with fallout over racism scandals

The National Hockey League (NHL) has been rocked by two high-profile racism scandals in recent weeks, and while it has condemned both incidents, experts agree it needs to take a dynamic approach and tackle the issue head on. MMA-UFC-MCGREGOR/

McGregor set for UFC return in January STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon on Jan. 18 where he will take on veteran American Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246, promotion boss Dana White has told ESPN.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THAILAND-HONGKONG/ (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets Thai prime minister in Bangkok

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the government house in Bangkok. 29 Nov 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PREPS (PIX) (TV) Preparations underway as Spain prepares to host COP25

Preparations are underway at Madrid's IFEMA pavilion ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 29 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

LATVIA-SLOVAKIA/ Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini to visit Latvia

Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini visits Latvia and meets with the highest government officials, including the Latvian President Egils Levits and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. They are to discuss bilateral cooperation between both the countries, security policy and current events on the agenda of the European Union. 29 Nov 06:55 ET / 11:55 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) (TV) U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a critical push to revive his hopes in Iowa

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden kicks off an eight-day, 18-county tour through Iowa as polls show the U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and national front-runner slipping in the key state, which will be the first to pick a nominee. 30 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/SAFRICA-DROUGHT (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's Karoo drills and prays as climate change dries up taps The worst drought in a century has drastically dried up water supplies in several towns in South Africa's Karoo region, and residents are being forced to take desperate measures to seek water to drink and wash. The bleak choices they are having to make are the sort other parts of a rapidly warming planet could soon be facing.

29 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Rising sea level threatens to wipe out Philippine sinking town Pariahan town is sinking. Since 2003, the town has sunk around 2 inches annually due to rampant pumping of groundwater, a phenomenon called subsidence. The dozens of residents who choose to stay in the submerged village wade through knee-deep waters or even hire boats to move about. As sea levels continue to rise and stronger typhoons pummel the Philippines due to climate change, what’s left of this sinking town may soon be wiped off the map.

30 Nov

