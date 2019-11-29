Foreign Service Attache tour conducted to familiarise them with arms forces

Foreign Service Attache tour is conducted biennially for the Foreign service attaches of friendly foreign countries posted in respective Embassy in New Delhi, to familiarise them with the three arms of Indian Armed Forces with two days legs dedicated to Army, Navy and Air Force. This year the tour was conducted from 24 to 29 November 2019 in the Eastern part of India encompassing visits to Vizag in Naval leg, Tezpur in Air Force leg and finally to Dinjan and Along in Army leg. As part of Army leg, the delegation comprising of 29 officers from 26 nations visited the DAO DIVISION on 28 November 19.

The delegation on arrival was received and briefed by the General officer commanding DAO DIVISION which was followed by a visit to War Memorial and heritage museum. The delegation also got an insight into the cultural diversity and terrain of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. A cultural program highlighting the cultural diversity of Assam was also organised for the delegation.

The foreign officers appreciated the rich history, culture, and biodiversity of India and applauded the Indian Army efforts in maintaining the same.

