Never referred to Godse as patriot: Pragya Thakur
With ruckus prevailing in the Lok Sabha over her statement, BJP member Pragya Thakur on Friday said she never referred to Nathuram Godse as a patriot and apologises if her remarks have hurt anyone. This is the second time in the day when Thakur made a statement regarding her remarks on Godse which had triggered a row.
Her fresh statement came after Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of party leaders to end the impasse in the House. PTI SID JTR NAB DV DV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
