After Maha, Raut for anti-BJP front in Goa, speaks to MGP, GFP

  Mumbai
  Updated: 29-11-2019 16:43 IST
  Created: 29-11-2019 16:43 IST
A day after a Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government took over in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said there will soon be a "big movement" in the BJP-ruled Goa. He had spoken to Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Sudin Dhavalikar in this regard, Raut told reporters here.

Sardesai met Raut in Mumbai on Friday morning. Like the Shiv Sena, both GFP and MGP are former BJP allies.

"There will be definitely an earthquake. Sardesai is here with all his MLAs. Some other MLAs, who have backed the (BJP) government, are in touch with us," the Sena MP said. "I spoke to Dhavalikar. You will soon see big movement in Goa where a government is founded on immoral grounds. After Maharashtra, (it is) Goa, there will be a big movement across the country. We will form a non-BJP front," Raut said.

"A front is being formed with Sardesai in Goa...like we did in Maharashtra. They (BJP) pointed fingers at us that we went with the Congress and NCP. But in Goa, they (BJP) formed government with those facing corruption charges and the people of Goa did not like it. Hence, former deputy chief minister Sardesai has come with us," Raut said. Both Sardesai and Dhavalikar told PTI separately that they were positive about forming a coalition of opposition parties to take on the BJP in Goa..

