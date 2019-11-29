MPs demand that private members' bills be taken up on Wednesdays

Many members in Lok Sabha on Friday said that private members' bills should be taken up on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. The members were also of the view that the time allotted for private members' bills should not be cut short until and unless there is an issue of national significance to be discussed in the house.

BJD member B Mehtab raised the demand that private members' bills be taken up on Wednesdays. Speaking in the same vein, Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay said such bills have a special role in the House. "You ( Speaker) make history. The private members' bills should be taken up on Wednesday," he told Speaker Om Birla.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD(U) said that the members bring the bills after a lot of effort and research, and so they should either be taken up on Wednesday or any other week day as on Friday the members are in a hurry to go back to their constituencies. P V Midhun Reddy (YSRCP) also expressed similar views.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that private members' bills should be taken up on Wednesdays and given proper time and attention. Private members' bills are brought in by members of Parliament who are not ministers, but they are mostly rejected. These bills are taken up only on Fridays.

