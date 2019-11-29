International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Top Iraq cleric urges lawmakers to reassess govt after 400 killed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:18 IST
UPDATE 2-Top Iraq cleric urges lawmakers to reassess govt after 400 killed

Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric on Friday condemned attacks on protesters and urged lawmakers to reconsider their support for the government, an apparent suggestion they seek a change of leadership to stem spiralling violence in the war-weary country. Security forces meanwhile shot dead at least three protesters in the southern city of Nassiriya, hospital sources said, bringing the death toll from weeks of violence to more than 400 people, mostly young, unarmed demonstrators.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani warned against an explosion of civil strife and tyranny, urging government forces to stop killing protesters and protesters themselves to reject all violence. He gave his remarks after the bloodiest day in weeks of anti-government unrest.

After protesters burned down the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday, security forces shot 62 people dead nationwide on Thursday, with clashes escalating in southern provinces. The unrest is Iraq's biggest crisis for years. It pits protesters from Shi'ite heartlands in Baghdad and the south against a corrupt Shi'ite-dominated ruling elite seen as pawns of Iran.

Iraq's current political class is drawn mainly from powerful Shi'ite politicians, clerics and paramilitary leaders including many who lived in exile before a U.S.-led invasion overthrew Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. Friday's remarks by Sistani, who weighs in on politics only in times of crisis but wields huge influence over public opinion, were his strongest suggestion yet that the current government should step aside.

The government "appears to have been unable to deal with the events of the past two months ... parliament, from which the current government emerged, must reconsider its choices and do what's in the interest of Iraq," a representative of Sistani said in a televised sermon. Sistani said attacks on peaceful protesters were "forbidden" but also urged demonstrators to reject violence.

Protesters "must not allow peaceful demonstrations to be turned into attacks on property or people," he said. Wednesday's attack on the Iranian consulate in Najaf set off a further escalation of violence.

On Thursday, security forces shot dead 46 people in another southern city, Nassiriya, 12 in Najaf and four in Baghdad bringing the death toll from weeks of unrest to at least 408, most of them unarmed protesters, according to a Reuters tally from medical and police sources. Clashes between protesters and security forces broke out early on Friday in Nassiriya wounding several people, hospital sources said.

Iraq's "enemies and their apparatuses are trying to sow chaos and infighting to return the country to the age of dictatorship ... everyone must work together to thwart that opportunity," Sistani said, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign - statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office. Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a...

Now track your dear ones via chat messages using TrackMyPhones

Banglore Karnataka India, Nov 29 ANIDigpu Founded in 2016, Bangalore-based start-up TrackMyPhones TrackMyPhones.com offers more than 20 dedicated apps focused on anti-theft, remote monitoring, women safety, parental control etc. The apps co...

BJP, Cong criticise Odisha govt for clean chit to minister

Opposition BJP and the Congress on Friday criticised the Odisha government for its clean chit to state Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi, who allegedly took two female friends along during his official trip to Hyderabad last month. Demanding ...

MP CM attacks BJP, Pragya Thakur over remarks on Godse

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur showed no guilt for calling Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot during a debate in Parliament. Amid opposition ruckus, Thakur on Friday ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019