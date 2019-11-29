International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Noisy scenes in Assembly after BJP leader Kataria attacks Cong over Ayodhya

The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday witnessed noisy scenes after senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said that the Congress should have resolved the Ayodhya dispute long time back.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:35 IST
Rajasthan: Noisy scenes in Assembly after BJP leader Kataria attacks Cong over Ayodhya
A view of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday witnessed noisy scenes after senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said that the Congress should have resolved the Ayodhya dispute long time back. Refuting the allegations that BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government had an agenda in the verdict, Kataria said: "The decision on the Ayodhya dispute was given by the Supreme Court, which was aided by the judiciary, legislature and executive branches of the country. Uttar Pradesh government was not involved in the verdict."

Attacking the Congress, Kataria said that if the judiciary can contribute to such a huge decision, the dispute could have been solved nearly 20 years ago, which led uproar in the House as Congress and BJP MLAs took on each other. "This situation could have been resolved a long time ago. The truth has to be accepted by the members of the Congress," he said, adding that the top court decision has brought a solution to a decades-long conflict, and has brought peace and harmony to the country.

Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Told Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in best way: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers money in the best way and should not be wasted. Im in the Mantralaya State Secretariat for the first time. I just had a meeting wit...

Angad Bajwa, Saniya Sheikh crowned national skeet champions

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa unofficially hit a world record score in the mens skeet final to lead Punjabs domination of the category at the 63rd National Shooting Championships for Shotgun events here on Friday. Angad held off his senior and fell...

India-ASEAN FTA review could include further liberalisation of trade in goods

The proposed scope of the review of the free trade agreement between India and ASEAN could include issues like customs procedures, further liberalisation of trade in goods and exchange of data, Parliament was informed on Friday. The Associa...

Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign - statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019