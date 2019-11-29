International Development News
Dilip Walse-Patil of NCP pro-tem Speaker of Maha assembly

  Updated: 29-11-2019 18:23 IST
  Created: 29-11-2019 18:23 IST
Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse- Patil was appointed as pro-tem Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on Friday ahead of the floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. NCP sources confirmed that Patil has been appointed as pro-tem Speaker.

The floor test is likely to be conducted on Saturday, they said. Ambegaon MLA Patil, serving his seventh term as legislator, replaced the BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar, who was appointed as pro-tem Speaker earlier when the MLAs were administered oath.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday..

