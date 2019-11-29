International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Corbyn attacks sale of "i" newspaper to owner of Daily Mail

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:26 IST
UK's Corbyn attacks sale of "i" newspaper to owner of Daily Mail
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn attacked the sale of the politically neutral "i" newspaper to the owner of the Daily Mail on Friday, saying two billionaire press barons now owned half of the top 10 selling daily newspapers. Daily Mail and General Trust said earlier on Friday it would pay 50 million pounds ($64 million) in cash to JPI Media for the "i", established as the cut-price national sister paper of The Independent in 2010.

"Two billionaire press barons now own half of the top 10 daily newspapers," Corbyn said on Twitter. "Remember this when they attack Labour's plan to make the super-rich pay their fair share." Jonathan Harmsworth, Viscount Rothermere, is the chairman of DMGT while Rupert Murdoch, a frequent target of criticism from Corbyn, owns the Sun and Times newspapers in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-"Are you brain dead?" Turkey's Erdogan asks Macron before NATO summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Emmanuel Macrons warning that NATO was dying reflects a sick and shallow understanding, telling the French president you should check whether you are brain dead.Erdogan was speaking days ...

Bill to amend Arms Act introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition, illegal manufacture and import or export of firearms was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Arms Amendment Bill, 2019, was introdu...

UPDATE 1-'People power' piles pressure on plodding U.N. climate talks

As young people took to the streets worldwide again on Friday, urging more action to stop the planet heating up, analysts warned the U.N. climate conference taking place over the next two weeks would likely fall short of public expectations...

Telangana HM issues clarification, says deceased veterinary doctor was 'like my own daughter'

After being targeted on social media for saying that the female doctor called up her sister instead of the police despite being educated, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday clarified that his intention was to make the pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019