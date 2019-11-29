Mozambican Defence Minister meets with Rajnath Singh
During today’s meeting, both Ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthen the bilateral defense relationship between the two countries.
Mozambique Minister of Defence Mr. Atanasio Salvador M'Tumukeis on an official visit to India alongwith a delegation. It follows the earlier visit of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to Mozambique in July 2019.
The Mozambican Minister met with Raksha Mantri in South Block today. During today's meeting, both Ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthen the bilateral defense relationship between the two countries.
The Mozambican delegation also visited Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at Bengaluru on November 28, 2019.
(With Inputs from PIB)
